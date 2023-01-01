Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 218,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,636. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.42.
Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.