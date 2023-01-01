Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 218,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,636. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -33.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.