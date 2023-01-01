Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

PAFRF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Featured Stories

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

