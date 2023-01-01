Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Update

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Parabellum Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRBM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,680. Parabellum Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Parabellum Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 9.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,057,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 773,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 0.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Parabellum Acquisition Company Profile

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

