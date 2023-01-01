PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 74 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 7,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,948. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.10.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
