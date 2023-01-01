PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $1,624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 89,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,160. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Vacasa Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.