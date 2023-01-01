PBMares Wealth Management LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

