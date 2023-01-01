PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

