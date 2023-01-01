Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.08 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

