Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.17% of MP Materials worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MP. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 73.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MP opened at $24.28 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

