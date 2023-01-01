Pembroke Management LTD Has $11.02 Million Stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 5.67% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,523. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,302 shares of company stock worth $214,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.61 million, a P/E ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 1.14. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.