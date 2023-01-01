Pembroke Management LTD Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock comprises about 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.99% of Shutterstock worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 470.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $112.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.48 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Shutterstock



Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

