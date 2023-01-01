Pembroke Management LTD Has $22.34 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Gentherm accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gentherm by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

THRM opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $332.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gentherm news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $123,649.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,125 shares of company stock valued at $223,180 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

