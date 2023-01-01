Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 150,345 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.09 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,900.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,738.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $896,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,529 over the last 90 days. 24.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

