Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,968,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,421,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter.

LESL opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

