Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up about 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.26% of A. O. Smith worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

