Pembroke Management LTD Sells 1,409 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.09% of CI Financial worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CI Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,306,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,340 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. CI Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $393.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

