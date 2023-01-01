Pembroke Management LTD Sells 5,463 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products makes up 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.98% of Dorman Products worth $25,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $1,420,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 310,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.70.

Insider Activity

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

