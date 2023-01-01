Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 827,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $798.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.83.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.
About Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
Featured Stories
