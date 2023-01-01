PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

PepperLime Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,359. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEPL. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

