Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Short Interest Update

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 385,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 111,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,734. The company has a market cap of $543.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

