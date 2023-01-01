Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Phunware to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of PHUN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 10.27. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 108.33% and a negative net margin of 320.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 27,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $85,051.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,188 shares in the company, valued at $235,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 27,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $85,051.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,188 shares in the company, valued at $235,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Knitowski sold 115,170 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $110,563.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,423 shares of company stock valued at $232,185 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 189.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

