Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Pioneer Merger has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Merger

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

