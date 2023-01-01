Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,272. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.75.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.