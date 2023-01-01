Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001837 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $59.65 million and approximately $49,408.69 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00224381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00069499 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00055842 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,076,190 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

