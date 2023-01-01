PLC Ultima Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $638.40 million and $2.43 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for $1,054.04 or 0.06345034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

