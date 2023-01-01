Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $133.71 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $133.71 million and $1.02 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00426033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002202 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018079 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14112459 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,317,332.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.