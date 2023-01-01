Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Pool by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Down 1.5 %

POOL stock opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $569.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

