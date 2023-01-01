PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at PowerFleet

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,046.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerFleet Trading Up 3.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 36,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,671. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.46.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

