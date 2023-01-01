Premia One Day Volume Tops $42,524.06 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $42,524.06 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars.

