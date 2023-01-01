Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 337 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 866.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

