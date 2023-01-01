Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 97 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.78. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $416.95. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.