Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,553. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.