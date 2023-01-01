Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $158,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $21.08. 6,050,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.