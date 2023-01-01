Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $33.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,121,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.45 and its 200-day moving average is $358.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

