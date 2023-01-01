Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $43,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 512.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.26. The company had a trading volume of 534,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,410. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

