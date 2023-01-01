Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.