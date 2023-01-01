Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 802 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11,657.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 489,484 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,275,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,375,152. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.