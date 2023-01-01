Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 430,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Prosus Price Performance

Shares of PROSY stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $13.73. 469,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,801. Prosus has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PROSY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Prosus from €75.00 ($79.79) to €72.00 ($76.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prosus from €83.50 ($88.83) to €87.40 ($92.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prosus from €99.00 ($105.32) to €94.00 ($100.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prosus from €93.00 ($98.94) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

See Also

