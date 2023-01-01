Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) versus Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Head to Head Contrast

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Psychemedics and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 13.05%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -7.77% -16.68% -9.67% Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Psychemedics and Akumin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $24.91 million 1.11 -$670,000.00 ($0.36) -13.62 Akumin $421.08 million 0.15 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.44

Psychemedics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Psychemedics beats Akumin on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl. Its testing results provide quantitative information that could indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that could show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

