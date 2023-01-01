Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $82.30 million and $5.65 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00462230 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.01 or 0.02991873 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,913.51 or 0.29578009 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.31490739 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,557,732.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

