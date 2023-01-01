Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 551,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,905 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

