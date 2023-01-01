Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $347.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

