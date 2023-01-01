Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,188 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,896. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

