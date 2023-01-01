Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for 1.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,804. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $204.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.61.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

