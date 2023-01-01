Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 240.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 462,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,926,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,211,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

