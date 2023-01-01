Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 954 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 274,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,710,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.29. 1,629,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,849. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $154.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

