Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$30.20 on Friday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$23.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.