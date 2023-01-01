QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Up 1.0 %
QUIK stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $64.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 16.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100,439 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
Featured Articles
