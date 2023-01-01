Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 78,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 722,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,281,621 shares of company stock valued at $690,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

QTNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 5,811,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

