R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Update

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,090,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 16,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.2 %

RCM opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in R1 RCM by 372.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,169 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.62.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.