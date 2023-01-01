R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Update

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,090,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 16,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
R1 RCM Stock Up 0.2 %
RCM opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.62.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
